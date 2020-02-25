Global  

Coronavirus | BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women’s One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger, among others
