Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe, with a first consignment arriving in Belgium late on Friday.
