Children’s Hospital confirms employee of 'key partner' has coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Cincinnati Children’s reported late Friday that an employee of an organization that the hospital works closely with was among four people in Butler County who have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019. The Avondale-based hospital, which operates a large medical center in Butler County’s Liberty Township, stated that upon notification of the employee’s diagnosis by the Butler County General Health District, Cincinnati Children’s immediately initiated a contact investigation to determine…
Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through high..