Mobile phones to cost more as Centre hikes GST to 18%

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council on Saturday (March 14, 2020) announced that the tax on mobile phones and specific parts will be increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. The decision of tax hike was taken in the GST council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 
