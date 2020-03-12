Allegheny County reports first presumed COVID-19 cases

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Allegheny County reported its first presumed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and said it would provide more details in a 2 p.m. news conference in downtown Pittsburgh. The media advisory sent shortly after noon to journalists said it would also "provide information on the first COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County and response." Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and new Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen would be speaking. It said "cases" but provided no further information…


