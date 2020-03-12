Hamilton County suspends court cases because of coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

All Hamilton County jury trials for civil and criminal court cases have been suspended for 30 days because of the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019. The order from the presiding and administrative judges of Common Pleas and Municipal Court, which takes effect March 16, follows similar measures imposed March 13 in federal courts in Cincinnati because of concerns about the highly contagious respiratory disease called COVID-19. Attorneys and people defending themselves in Hamilton County court… 👓 View full article

