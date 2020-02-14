Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout: Sky News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds ($9.20 billion) or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday. 👓 View full article

