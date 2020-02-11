Trump says he could demote Fed chair Powell, risking more market turmoil
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had the power to remove or demote Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, renewing a long-running threat against the central bank’s leader at a time when it could further roil volatile markets. Trump said in a news conference at the White House that ousting Powell was […]
