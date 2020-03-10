Global  

Baltimore City confirms first case of coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Baltimore City reported its first case of the novel coronavirus Saturday night as the pandemic continues to spread across Maryland and the U.S. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young identified the patient as a man in his 60s, whose case is currently under investigation by the city health department. No additional details have been released. "I want all residents of Baltimore City to rest assured that the city has been preparing for this eventual outcome for more than a month and we are well-suited to respond…
News video: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho 21:08

 During a press conference in the Governor's ceremonial office, the person lives in Ada County and they were over the age of 50. She recently came back from a conference New York City and traveled through the Boise Airport.

