Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout - Sky News

Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout - Sky News

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3a2PDEF on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout: Sky News

Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.