Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout - Sky News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3a2PDEF on Saturday. 👓 View full article

