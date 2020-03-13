Global  

Austin bans events of 250 or more people because of coronavirus

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020
Austin Mayor Adler has officially banned gatherings of 250 people or more anywhere in the city or Travis County because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The ban on public or private gatherings, part of orders adopted by Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, takes effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, and will continue until at least May 1. The order defines a community gathering as: For more on this story, visit our partners at KXAN News. For more coronavirus cover…
