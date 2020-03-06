The Latest: Cruise ship in New Zealand awaits virus test Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )





In New Zealand, passengers aboard a



Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday that one of the passengers on the Golden Princess is being treated as a suspected case because that person has developed symptoms of the disease and is a close contact of another person who has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19.



Bloomfield says they should get the test results on Monday, and that officials are considering their response should the case be confirmed.



He says one lesson from observing problems with the virus spreading on other cruise ships is to avoid leaving everybody on board. Bloomfield didn't elaborate on what form any response might take.



The news came just one day after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country was banning cruise ships from entering its waters as it took a more aggressive approach to COVID-19. The Golden Princess was already in New Zealand at the time Ardern made her announcement.



The cruise ship departed from Melbourne, Australia. An Akaroa cruise schedule indicates the ship was expected to have about 2,600 passengers and 1,100 crew.



___



Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic , which has infected more than 150,000 people and killed more than 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.In New Zealand, passengers aboard a cruise ship in the South Island tourist town of Akaroa are not being allowed off the vessel while three passengers are tested for the new coronavirus.Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday that one of the passengers on the Golden Princess is being treated as a suspected case because that person has developed symptoms of the disease and is a close contact of another person who has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19.Bloomfield says they should get the test results on Monday, and that officials are considering their response should the case be confirmed.He says one lesson from observing problems with the virus spreading on other cruise ships is to avoid leaving everybody on board. Bloomfield didn't elaborate on what form any response might take.The news came just one day after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country was banning cruise ships from entering its waters as it took a more aggressive approach to COVID-19. The Golden Princess was already in New Zealand at the time Ardern made her announcement.The cruise ship departed from Melbourne, Australia. An Akaroa cruise schedule indicates the ship was expected to have about 2,600 passengers and 1,100 crew.___Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 20 hours ago Preparation or paranoia? Coronavirus raising demand for hand sanitizer



If there is one business that seems to be thriving as a new virus spreads throughout the country and the world, it's the hygiene industry. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:09 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Latest: Thailand blocks cruise ship from one-day visit SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the virus outbreak (all times local): 9:35 p.m. Thailand has denied entry to passengers and crew of a cruise ship...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this