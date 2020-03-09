Global  

Petrol price cut by 12 paise/litre, diesel by 14 paise

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Petrol price was on Sunday cut by 12 paise a litre and diesel rates by 14 paise as oil companies moderated rate reduction amid the fall in global prices to absorb the hike in excise duty on fuel by the government.
Recent related news from verified sources

Petrol, diesel prices cut

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of sensitive petroleum products such as petrol by 24-27 paise a litre and diesel b
Hindu

Fuel prices drop sharply, in Delhi petrol costs Rs 70.29 and diesel Rs 63.01

Fuel prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.69 for petrol and by Rs 2.33 for diesel. The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi as on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) is Rs...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

