Coronavirus | Northeast Frontier Railway withdraws blankets, curtains from AC coaches

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Blankets will, however, be kept with the attendant in every coach and be given to passengers only on demand; temperature inside the AC coaches would be adjusted suitably for reducing the necessity of using a blanket
