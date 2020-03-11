Global  

India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
India proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia on Sunday, with New Delhi offering $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in the country rose past 100.
