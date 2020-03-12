American Airlines halting CLT-London flight amid coronavirus outbreak
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () American Airlines is further cutting back on its international flight service in response to decreasing demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a move that will halt its London route from Charlotte Douglas International Airport until May. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) said late Saturday night that it will, in phases, suspend more long-haul international flights from the U.S., beginning Monday. The latest network changes will reduce American's international flight capacity by…
The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
First came Paris, then came London: Both of Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s nonstop TransAtlantic flights have been suspended over COVD-19 concerns.... bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •Newsy •USATODAY.com
American Airlines Group Inc's flight attendants union said on Thursday it was bracing for an increase in flight cancellations after sweeping U.S. restrictions on... Reuters Also reported by •Newsy •bizjournals •USATODAY.com