DeWine considers shutting down Ohio restaurants, bars; extending school closings
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering ordering all restaurants and bars in the state closed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. DeWine, appearing on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning, told anchor Chuck Todd that he is "certainly looking at" closing bars and restaurants in Ohio in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. "We are inconveniencing people. It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives," DeWine said. "Everything we are doing is to…
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s fifth case of COVID-19 Thursday, banned many public gatherings and announced all Ohio schools — public, private and charter — would be closed for three weeks beginning March 17.