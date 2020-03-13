Global  

DeWine considers shutting down Ohio restaurants, bars; extending school closings

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering ordering all restaurants and bars in the state closed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. DeWine, appearing on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning, told anchor Chuck Todd that he is "certainly looking at" closing bars and restaurants in Ohio in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. "We are inconveniencing people. It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives," DeWine said. "Everything we are doing is to…
News video: Ohio,Kentucky schools modify learning plan for online teaching

Ohio,Kentucky schools modify learning plan for online teaching 02:36

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s fifth case of COVID-19 Thursday, banned many public gatherings and announced all Ohio schools — public, private and charter — would be closed for three weeks beginning March 17.

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close..

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a news conference Sunday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine to shutter all bars, restaurants in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday announced that all bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio will be required to close by 9 p.m. March 15 in an effort to stem the...
Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools Monday

Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools in the district beginning March 16 – a day earlier than initially planned, the district announced late...
