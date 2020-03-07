Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Erie County declares State of Emergency; schools closed Monday for students in Erie County

Erie County declares State of Emergency; schools closed Monday for students in Erie County

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Erie County has declared a State of Emergency as of noon today in response to the coronavirus. County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other key county personnel updated the situation Sunday in a lengthy news briefing saying that schools will be closed on Monday. "We are all in this together," said Poloncarz, reminding residents that the situation is serious and social distancing is important. That includes following the state's stipulation about restricting capacity in meeting areas and eating and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
News video: Hopkins County Will Not Issue State of Emergency Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Hopkins County Will Not Issue State of Emergency Despite Coronavirus Crisis

 Hopkins County Will Not Issue State of Emergency Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published
Sports in Palm Beach County impacted by the Coronavirus [Video]

Sports in Palm Beach County impacted by the Coronavirus

Sports in Palm Beach County impacted by the Coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Niagara County: State of emergency, schools close indefinitely in wake of COVID-19

Niagara County leaders joined their neighbors Sunday in declaring a state of emergency, while schools countywide are closing for an indefinite period to prepare...
bizjournals

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lexi_Albano2

Lexi Albano ✨ RT @news4buffalo: #UPDATE Town of #Tonawanda declares State of Emergency, joining #Amherst, as well as #Erie, #Niagara and #Cattaraugus cou… 31 minutes ago

Bcorks30

Brandon Corcoran @WGRZ State of Emergency allows the local government to have stricter control on access and hours of schools, busin… https://t.co/usWbcE5PPz 1 hour ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First ICYMI: Erie and Niagara counties have declared State of Emergency warnings and closed all schools in response to… https://t.co/AhvhYbsHrk 1 hour ago

laurencarduccii

Lauren RT @WGRZ: Erie County declares State of Emergency; All Schools in Erie County will be closed on Monday. Teachers & staff to report https:/… 2 hours ago

MichaelThomas82

Michael Thomas RT @news4buffalo: #UPDATE Schools in Erie County are closed on Monday as County Executive Mark Poloncarz declares a state of emergency. htt… 2 hours ago

news4buffalo

News 4 Buffalo #UPDATE Town of #Tonawanda declares State of Emergency, joining #Amherst, as well as #Erie, #Niagara and… https://t.co/IUS7CxdBvH 3 hours ago

BfloBizFirst

Buffalo Business First ICYMI: Erie County declares State of Emergency in response to #coronavirus cases; schools closed Monday for student… https://t.co/2dUiVm57T2 3 hours ago

syracusedotcom

syracuse.com NY's Erie County declares state of emergency https://t.co/e9SXMPeGVk 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.