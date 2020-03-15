Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Police cancel all domestic, foreign tours till month-end

Police cancel all domestic, foreign tours till month-end

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
All city tours to places like Gateway of India as well as the Mumbai Darshan tour have been put on hold till March 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News 03:30

 MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE REACHED 31. A DAY BEFORE THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS TO FACE A FLOOR TEST IN THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.