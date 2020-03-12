Global  

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero, coordinates with other central banks to combat coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero

Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero 02:08

 Investors are 100% sure the Federal Reserve will cut rates either at our even before its policy meeting next week, according to fed funds futures. They are also certain it will be a big one.

Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Lashes Out At Federal Reserve, Calls For Lower Interest Rates Amid Coronavirus

President Trump on Friday lashed out at the Federal Reserve, calling for it to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published
Claiming 'Physiological Disadvantage,' Trump Calls On Federal Reserve To Slash Interest Rates [Video]

Claiming 'Physiological Disadvantage,' Trump Calls On Federal Reserve To Slash Interest Rates

President Trump on Friday lashed out at the Federal Reserve, calling for it to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:37Published

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero to fight coronavirus impact

The U.S. central bank will would also purchase more Treasuries as part of a quantitative easing to boost lending.
CBS News

Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid...
Newsmax

