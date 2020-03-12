Global  

City of Buffalo under state of emergency; schools closed for weeks

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020
The City of Buffalo is under a state of emergency. Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday the city istaking the same action as many other localities reacting to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The emergency declaration is also leading to area school districts, including Buffalo, shutting down for an extended period of time. Brown said City Hall will remain open as will Buffalo senior and community centers, although some services may be scaled back. "This is a serious health situation,” Brown said.…
 Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that SUNY and CUNY schools will transition to a "distance-learning model" for the remainder of the semester, due to COVID-19, beginning March 19.

