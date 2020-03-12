City of Buffalo under state of emergency; schools closed for weeks
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The City of Buffalo is under a state of emergency. Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday the city istaking the same action as many other localities reacting to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The emergency declaration is also leading to area school districts, including Buffalo, shutting down for an extended period of time. Brown said City Hall will remain open as will Buffalo senior and community centers, although some services may be scaled back. "This is a serious health situation,” Brown said.…
President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..