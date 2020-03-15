Global  

Gov. Baker announces aggressive new measures to fight pandemic in Mass.

bizjournals Sunday, 15 March 2020
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday announced a slew of measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the suspension of schools statewide for three weeks, restrictions on restaurants to only allow takeout meals, and an expansion of telehealth. Baker mandated that all restaurants and bars in the commonwealth would be restricted to serving food and beverages only through delivery and takeout, and not serve patrons on site, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant…
News video: Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited 31:14

 Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts schools close, restaurants only offer take-out, and gatherings with more than 25 people are prohibited.

