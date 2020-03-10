Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australian Potash signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells SOP Project

Australian Potash signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells SOP Project

Proactive Investors Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has signed the first binding term sheet with Tier 1 partner Redox Pty Ltd for the supply of 20,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of premium K-BriteTM sulphate of potash from the Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP), in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields Managing director and chief executive officer Matt Shackleton said: “We are pleased to announce the first binding term sheet for offtake supply, covering sales and distribution rights to K-BriteTM in Australia and New Zealand. “Our new partnership with long-established Australian company Redox, who from its Sydney base has built broad trade relationships and an extensive global distribution network, delivers APC’s first step in the larger offtake program. “Ultimately APC will have a large proportion of the planned 150,000 tpa output from the LSOP under offtake agreements, and we look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in the near future. “The emerging Australian SOP sector is gaining credibility on the international stage, and it is pleasing to see APC’s rigorous approach to both the technical and commercial aspects of its solar salt SOP project being recognised.” Redox is an Australian based company which is one of the world’s leading chemical and raw material distributors to industry. Agreement terms The key terms of the agreement include: Binding agreement to take-or-pay 20,000 tpa of K-BriteTM over an initial 10-year term Pricing based on the market price minus traditional ‘net back’ costs including a marketing fee and ‘flow through’ shipping, storage and handling costs (net realised price) to incentivise Redox to achieve the highest sales price in the market. K-BriteTM sales and distribution rights on an exclusive basis to Australia and New Zealand Subject to the finalisation of long-form documentation Australia Potash is also in discussions with further Tier 1 offtake partners covering Asia (excluding China), Europe, the Americas and China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US baby has the BEST reaction to trying a lemon for the first time ever [Video]

US baby has the BEST reaction to trying a lemon for the first time ever

Adorable baby Norah tries a sour lemon for the very first time and her reaction is hilarious. The amusing moment was captured on July 2019 in a restaurant in Big Bear Lake, California.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Inventive Australian BBQ [Video]

Inventive Australian BBQ

Occurred on September 16, 2019 / Fremantle, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "These students are too poor to buy a BBQ so they dug a massive hole in their backyard, chuck in a pulley..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Salt Lake Potash continues development of Lake Way project as it delivers interim results

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) has said it is focused on “rapidly progressing” the development of its Lake Way project in Western Australia as it...
Proactive Investors

AVZ Minerals and Yibin Tianyi move towards finalising $14 million placement and offtake deal

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has received a US$1 million convertible note from N-Resource Limited, an associate of Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd. The...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Australian Potash signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells SOP Project https://t.co/FHgRkuUxBd #ASXStockBot #ASX 18 minutes ago

newswiresau

Newswires $APC Australian Potash signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells sulphate of potash project (via SmallCaps)… https://t.co/Pw0eZGlhvn 2 hours ago

stocks_online

StocksOnline RT @SmallCapsASX: Australian Potash (#ASX: $APC) signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells sulphate of potash project https://t.co/Qfui1… 2 hours ago

SmallCapsASX

Small Caps Australian Potash (#ASX: $APC) signs first offtake agreement for Lake Wells sulphate of potash project https://t.co/Qfui1HBzkR @OzPotash 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.