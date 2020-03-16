Wolf orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 Pennsylvania counties

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Gov. Tom Wolf has applied Pennsylvania's emergency declaration over COVID-19 to order closed all restaurant dining in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties surrounding Philadelphia in the eastern part of the state. It also applies to Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania. In a Sunday evening announcement, the Wolf administration invoked authority under a COVID-19 disaster declaration for Pennsylvania to order "all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities" as of midnight… 👓 View full article

