Wolf orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 Pennsylvania counties

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Gov. Tom Wolf has applied Pennsylvania's emergency declaration over COVID-19 to order closed all restaurant dining in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties surrounding Philadelphia in the eastern part of the state. It also applies to Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania. In a Sunday evening announcement, the Wolf administration invoked authority under a COVID-19 disaster declaration for Pennsylvania to order "all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities" as of midnight…
News video: Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service

Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service 03:01

 Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services for two weeks, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

