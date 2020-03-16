Wolf orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 Pennsylvania counties
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Gov. Tom Wolf has applied Pennsylvania's emergency declaration over COVID-19 to order closed all restaurant dining in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties surrounding Philadelphia in the eastern part of the state. It also applies to Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania. In a Sunday evening announcement, the Wolf administration invoked authority under a COVID-19 disaster declaration for Pennsylvania to order "all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities" as of midnight…
All Denver restaurants and bars will close with the exception of delivery, drive-through and carry-out options beginning Tuesday morning through May 11 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in..