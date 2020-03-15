Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero as part of wide-ranging emergency intervention
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it would drop interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds as part of a wide-ranging emergency action to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The moves, the most dramatic by the U.S. central bank […]
With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters •Motley Fool