Gold rises after Fed rate cut, but pares gains on cash hunt

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Gold prices jumped in early trade on Monday after another emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, before paring gains as some investors sold the metal for cash amid a sell-off in equities.
