Important India News SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/3bBRErjy4o https://t.co/WRkG9ov8b9 11 minutes ago

Bhanu Lamba For all those trolling me check facts first before speaking against @nsitharaman. https://t.co/mlNKxeVuw1 34 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/fIeiKzbmLH via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/exTHTEOiUP 54 minutes ago

Pradip Bose SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/ijRnIwq6aE via @timesofindia ok 1 hour ago

muruga .@nsitharaman might have exceeded her power by scolding the #SBI Chairmn for 'not violating the PCA norms of #RBI'… https://t.co/WuBBplTwGP 1 hour ago

Sanjay Kulkarni Many of the SBI staffers are not well aware of banking rules and regulations. They are also rude and insensitive… https://t.co/rFEy3MYASG 2 hours ago

Global Analytica SBI plans FIR over leaked clip of FM pulling up brass https://t.co/Bw57B88Piv via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/MDQhYZDs1O 3 hours ago