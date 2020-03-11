Asian stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )





Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.4% and India opened down 4.9%. Shanghai lost 2%. Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell nearly 4% while gold gained.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index sank 3% after initial trading higher ahead of a decision by the Bank of Japan on emergency action to help counter recession.



The central bank's decision to expand purchases of stocks, corporate bonds and other assets viewed as riskier than Japanese



On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5% on Sunday night and triggered a halt in trading.



The Fed cut its key rate by a full percentage point — to a range between zero and 0.25% — and said it would stay there until it feels confident the economy can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.



“Despite whipping out the big guns," the Fed's action is "falling short of being the decisive backstop for markets,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. “Markets might have perceived the Fed's response as panic, feeding into its own fears.”



