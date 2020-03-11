Global  

Asian stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut

SeattlePI.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.4% and India opened down 4.9%. Shanghai lost 2%. Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell nearly 4% while gold gained.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index sank 3% after initial trading higher ahead of a decision by the Bank of Japan on emergency action to help counter recession.

The central bank's decision to expand purchases of stocks, corporate bonds and other assets viewed as riskier than Japanese government bonds fell flat. The BOJ also announced plans to provide up to 8 trillion yen ($75 billion) in 0%, one-year loans to companies facing cash crunches due to the impact of the crisis.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 5% on Sunday night and triggered a halt in trading.

The Fed cut its key rate by a full percentage point — to a range between zero and 0.25% — and said it would stay there until it feels confident the economy can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.

“Despite whipping out the big guns," the Fed's action is "falling short of being the decisive backstop for markets,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. “Markets might have perceived the Fed's response as panic, feeding into its own fears.”

Japan's central bank was holding a policy meeting, convened several days earlier than planned. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to do whatever is needed to help buttress slumping economic growth after the economy contracted at a 7.1% annual rate in the last quarter, before the...
