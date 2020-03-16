Global  

Bigbasket, Grofers orders double as malls shut down

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Online grocery retailers like Bigbasket and Grofers saw a spike of 80-100% in orders over the weekend as customers across metros began stocking up staples like flour, rice and pulses besides disinfectants, hand sanitisers, diapers, and personal care items, top executives at these companies said.
