Bigbasket, Grofers orders double as malls shut down Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Online grocery retailers like Bigbasket and Grofers saw a spike of 80-100% in orders over the weekend as customers across metros began stocking up staples like flour, rice and pulses besides disinfectants, hand sanitisers, diapers, and personal care items, top executives at these companies said. 👓 View full article

