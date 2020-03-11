Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Meet Joe Asamoah, prodigious D.C. real estate investor and renter to Section 8 voucher holders

Meet Joe Asamoah, prodigious D.C. real estate investor and renter to Section 8 voucher holders

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email [email protected] Joe Asamoah is a D.C. real estate investor who typically rents his renovated homes to Section 8 voucher holders. How did you get into real estate investing? A short time after arriving in the U.S. from London in the mid-1980's, my ex-boss was unexpectedly fired from his job due to a reorganization.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Real Estate Rundown: Joe Corbisiero Can Help You Get Into Your Dream Home [Video]

Real Estate Rundown: Joe Corbisiero Can Help You Get Into Your Dream Home

Real Estate Rundown: Joe Corbisiero Can Help You Get Into Your Dream Home

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published
Real Estate Checklist: Introducing Bonnie & Buddy [Video]

Real Estate Checklist: Introducing Bonnie & Buddy

Realtor Bonnie Loya, of Coldwell Banker, and her real estate selling Buddy introduce themselves for a new segment on PTL!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

IN PERSON: How the music business and aviation prepared Joe Hayden for a career in real estate

The former recording engineer and pilot has carved out a career as a successful Louisville real estate broker.
bizjournals

Qatar- Banks, real estate majors offer relief to customers over COVID-19 stress

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Satish Kandy | The Peninsula Doha: Qatar's banks and real estate majors are offering relief to loan holders and tenants...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this

LordKirby

Kirby RT @WBJonline: D.C. residential real estate investor Joe Asamoah rents most of his homes to Section 8 voucher holders. Here's how he does i… 30 minutes ago

WBJonline

Washington Business Journal D.C. residential real estate investor Joe Asamoah rents most of his homes to Section 8 voucher holders. Here's how… https://t.co/zDUUEEVtus 1 hour ago

homedealsws

Home Deals Meet Joe Asamoah, prodigious DC real estate investor – Washington Business Journal – Washington Business Journal https://t.co/R6eYm46m0Y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.