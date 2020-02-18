Fiat Chrysler halts production in Europe as coronavirus hits demand
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is halting production for two weeks at most of its European plants to help protect staff against the coronavirus pandemic and adjust to a slump in demand, the Italian-American carmaker said on Monday.
Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Halts Production Over Coronavirus Concerns ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ which is shooting in Australia, has temporarily suspended first-unit production until further notice. The film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has self-isolated while awaiting...