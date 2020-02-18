Global  

Fiat Chrysler halts production in Europe as coronavirus hits demand

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is halting production for two weeks at most of its European plants to help protect staff against the coronavirus pandemic and adjust to a slump in demand, the Italian-American carmaker said on Monday.
