Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | Coronavirus already hitting wine trade, warns industry body

Fin24.com | Coronavirus already hitting wine trade, warns industry body

News24 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Time will tell the full extent of the impact of closures of local ports and land posts due to coronavirus on SA's wine industry, but it's not looking good.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Banarasi saree industry to suffer from silk ban by China [Video]

Coronavirus: Banarasi saree industry to suffer from silk ban by China

‘Banarasi saree’ industry has been hit by novel coronavirus. India banned the export of silk from China in view of coronavirus. This will affect the industry, especially families involved in saree..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | Airlines seeing double-digit declines on coronavirus outbreak - industry body CEO

The coronavirus outbreak is a global crisis is testing the resilience of the airline industry, warns the CEO of the International Air Transport Association.
News24

Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit: industry group

The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses, as corporates...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.