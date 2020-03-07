Global  

If required, RBI will support Yes Bank with liquidity: Shaktikanta Das

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the RBI will support the crisis-hit Yes Bank with liquidity and assured depositors that their money continues to be safe.
 The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve...

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the RBI will support the crisis-hit Yes Bank with liquidity and assured depositors...
Yes Bank customers can now make credit card and loan payments from other bank accounts by using Immediate Mobile Payment Service (IMPS) or National Electronic...
