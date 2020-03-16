Global  

BA owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The owner of British Airways and easyJet, Europe's no.3 and no.4 airlines, warned aircraft would be grounded on an unprecedented scale in a battle to survive the coronavirus, but while easyJet said state aid was needed, BA's owner talked of self-help.
