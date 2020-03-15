Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie among retailers temporarily cutting hours during coronavirus outbreak

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Florida's biggest grocers have cut their operating hours during the coronavirus outbreak to manage their response to increased demand for food and sanitation supplies. Publix Super Markets Inc., Walmart and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. are all closing earlier than usual. The coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on grocers as consumers rush to stock up on staples and cleaning supplies as public health officials recommend social distancing to try to slow the rapidly spreading virus. Publix and Walmart… 👓 View full article

