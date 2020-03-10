Aurania Resources raises C$6.5M to advance exploration at Ecuador-based gold project Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) has said it is getting ready to advance work on the Ecuador-focused explorer's flagship Lost Cities-Cutucu project after closing a nearly C$6.5 million financing. The Toronto-based company closed the final tranche of a previously announced private placement comprised of C$837,000 to raise a total of C$6,470,131. The flagship asset is located in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador. READ: Aurania Resources closes second tranche of financing for proceeds of C$4.16M Aurania said it plans to use the proceeds for exploration and corporate social responsibility activities at Lost Cities – Cutucu. The firm will conduct basic exploration, including fieldwork and sampling, and complete and analyze geophysics surveys to refine specific target areas and to drill gold, silver and copper targets. A portion will also be used for general working capital purposes. Under the terms of the offering, the company issued a total of 2,087,139 units priced at C$3.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant entitling the owner to purchase shares at C$4.25 for an 18-month period following closing. Exploration at Lost Cities-Cutucu recently identified 64 individual targets, 31 of which were categorized as high priority for follow-up. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

