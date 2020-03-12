Kentucky reports first COVID-19 coronavirus-related death
Monday, 16 March 2020 () On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed someone in the state has died from the novel coronavirus. The patient was a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County, WLKY-TV reports. Beshear said COVID-19 was just one of "numerous" factors that contributed to his death. "We have lost the patient in Bourbon County. We are thinking about him and his family. The coronavirus wasn’t the only cause, it was a contributing factor. It is serious and it does impact people," Beshear said during a news conference. As…
Gov. Newsom ordered Sunday for bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said restaurants should only be half-filled to increase social distancing. For some..
A new study has identified the risk factors that are associated with death in adults who were hospitalized in Wuhan with coronavirus. The study also suggests... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •Science Daily