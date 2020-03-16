Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | Wall Street trading halted after deep losses

Fin24.com | Wall Street trading halted after deep losses

News24 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Trading on Wall Street was halted immediately after the opening bell Monday, as stocks posted steep losses following emergency moves by the Federal Reserve to try to avert a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street rebounds from Monday's sell-off

Wall Street rebounds from Monday's sell-off 01:45

 The Dow soared more than 1000 points, and the S&P 500 tacked on 6% Tuesday, a day after the steepest decline since the 1987 crash. As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed took several steps to boost liquidity.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Where Stocks Closed Thursday and What Wall Street Is Saying [Video]

Where Stocks Closed Thursday and What Wall Street Is Saying

Stocks rose slightly, a potential positive sign to some on Wall Street. But uncertainty is the prevalent theme in markets.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:28Published
Dow nearly erases "Trump bump" [Video]

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

Wall Street extended its deep sell-off Wednesday, and the Dow nearly erased the gains it made under U.S. President Donald Trump. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks nosedive on Wall Street, triggering trading halt

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped 8% in the first minutes of trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the...
Seattle Times

Stocks nosedive on Wall Street, triggering trading halt

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks lost more than 6% on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, from...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.