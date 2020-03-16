Fin24.com | Wall Street trading halted after deep losses
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Trading on Wall Street was halted immediately after the opening bell Monday, as stocks posted steep losses following emergency moves by the Federal Reserve to try to avert a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow soared more than 1000 points, and the S&P 500 tacked on 6% Tuesday, a day after the steepest decline since the 1987 crash. As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed took several steps to boost liquidity.