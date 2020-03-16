Global  

Starbucks shifts to 'to go' format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Starbucks Corp has closed its dine-in areas and switched to a "to go" format for at least two weeks to help control the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and Canada.
