Starbucks shifts to 'to go' format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Starbucks Corp has closed its dine-in areas and switched to a "to go" format for at least two weeks to help control the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @Apadana Starbucks shifts to ‘to go’ format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads https://t.co/LxD4bvcRzZ https://t.co/hnmMHrCJMb 3 minutes ago The Daily Voice Starbucks shifts to ‘to go’ format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads https://t.co/alPLRJmtRd #news 16 minutes ago