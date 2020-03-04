Global  

Ray Dalio was blindsided by the coronavirus market rout, and now his flagship fund is down 20% this year

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020
Ray Dalio was blindsided by the coronavirus market rout, and now his flagship fund is down 20% this year**

· *Ray Dalio was blindsided by the market sell-off sparked by coronavirus this month, he told the Financial Times.*
· *The billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates didn't pull out of stocks, commodities, and other assets before they tumbled in recent days.*
· *Bridgewater's flagship Pure Alpha Fund II is down 13%...
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent.

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Nearly 70,000 movie theaters in China have been closed for weeks as the virus continues to spread. Roughly half of the theaters in..

Ray Dalio: Virus Combined With Zero Rates 'Really Worries Me'

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, whose main Bridgewater Associates LP hedge fund fell sharply amid the coronavirus-led market rout, is concerned about the...
Bridgewater's Dalio says his flagship fund lost money amid market turmoil - FT

Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio acknowledged that his marquee hedge fund lost money during the coronavirus-led market turmoil following sharp reversals in...
