'Today' show staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A "Today" show staffer has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus. The staffer works for the third hour of "Today," NBC announced Monday. Anchors Craig Melvin and Al Roker took the morning off while producers map what kind of contact the staff member had with others. Several CBS News staffers in New York have been diagnosed, prompting the new organization to close its office and urge employees to work from home, CNN reports. The shift affected several programs, including…
