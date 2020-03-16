Global  

Dow futures tumble 1,000 points after Fed takes emergency action

Monday, 16 March 2020
U.S. equity futures plunged after the Federal Reserve cut rates to near zero and announced a $700 billion asset-purchase program,
What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates [Video]

What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates

The Fed announced an emergency rate cut on Sunday, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders went head to head and futures are pointing to an open deep in the red.

Dow craters over 2,800 points after Fed takes emergency action to stem coronavirus fallout

The sharp selloff comes after the Fed, at an emergency meeting on Sunday evening, cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to near zero and announced...
FOXNews.com

Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero

Stocks were headed for a drop after the Fed surprised markets by cutting interest rates to zero to fight the coronavirus's impact on the economy.
USATODAY.com

