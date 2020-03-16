|
Dow futures tumble 1,000 points after Fed takes emergency action
|
|
Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
U.S. equity futures plunged after the Federal Reserve cut rates to near zero and announced a $700 billion asset-purchase program,
|
|
