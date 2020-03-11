Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Treasury Secretary Mnuchin doesn't see the US falling into recession — and says 'pent-up demand' will boost the post-coronavirus economy

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin doesn't see the US falling into recession — and says 'pent-up demand' will boost the post-coronavirus economy

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin doesn't see the US falling into recession — and says 'pent-up demand' will boost the post-coronavirus economy· *The US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.*
· *Economic activity "will pick up as we confront the virus," Mnuchin told ABC.*
· *The primary focus is on the economic tools being used to get companies through the initial downturn, he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy 00:34

 US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a recession. He added that the government's primary focus is on the economic tools being used to get...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response [Video]

Treasury secretary floats idea of delivering checks to Americans in coronavirus response

The U.S. Treasury secretary floated a plan to send checks to Americans “within two weeks” to try to shore up the economy as COVID-19 continues to shut down businesses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus [Video]

Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus

Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus The administration's sweeping package will reportedly be laid out to Senate Republicans by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sometime..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters

Mnuchin Says Doesn't Expect US Recession From Coronavirus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he doesn't expect the coronavirus pandemic to tip the U.S. economy into recession, even though growth will slow."Later in...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.