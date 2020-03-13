Hawaiian Airlines suspends service between Honolulu and Australia and New Zealand
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Hawaiian Airlines announced Sunday that it will temporarily suspend nonstop service between Honolulu and Australia and New Zealand due to travel restrictions in those countries. Both Australia and New Zealand have implemented mandatory 14-day self-isolation periods for all international arrivals in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The airline’s five-times-weekly service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Sydney Airport will halt through April 30, following…
