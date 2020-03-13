Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hawaiian Airlines suspends service between Honolulu and Australia and New Zealand

Hawaiian Airlines suspends service between Honolulu and Australia and New Zealand

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Hawaiian Airlines announced Sunday that it will temporarily suspend nonstop service between Honolulu and Australia and New Zealand due to travel restrictions in those countries. Both Australia and New Zealand have implemented mandatory 14-day self-isolation periods for all international arrivals in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The airline’s five-times-weekly service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Sydney Airport will halt through April 30, following…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks

New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks 00:35

 New Zealand has "fundamentally changed" since the Christchurch mosque attacks, says PM.

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights [Video]

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published
New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre [Video]

New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre

Sunday marks one year since 51 worshippers were killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hawaiian Airlines reduces flight capacity as demand for air travel drops

Hawaiian Airlines announced Friday that it will reduce systemwide flight capacity in April and May due to declining demand amid coronavirus fears. The airline...
bizjournals

Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows

The fallout from the coronavirus spread across the Pacific on Friday, with travel companies in Australia and New Zealand issuing profit warnings as U.S. airlines...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.