The domestic box office just had its worst weekend in 20 years — and it's only going to get worse

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Onward" was the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office again this weekend, but ticket sales did not move up upward. North American movie theaters saw their worst weekend in two decades with an estimated $54 million, per Box Office Mojo. Not since September 2000 have domestic ticket sales been so low. The slow weekend came amid the growing coronavirus pandemic and increasing recommendations for people to practice " social distancing ." Major movie theaters including AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) and Regal… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend