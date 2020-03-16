Global  

San Antonio mayor to restrict gatherings of 50+ people at Monday news conference

bizjournals Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. Gov. Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on the efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center. KSAT.com will livestream the event in this article. Among the updates, a spokesperson said the mayor will announce local restrictions…
