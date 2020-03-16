Global  

Exclusive: U.S. airports seek $10 billion in government assistance over travel demand collapse - sources

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
U..S. airports are seeking $10 billion in U.S. government assistance to help offset losses incurred by the sharp drop in travel due to coronavirus, two people briefed on the matter said.
