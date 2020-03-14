Global  

PLCB announces "indefinite" closing of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania

Monday, 16 March 2020
After previously announcing the closure of a select number of stores in the eastern part of the state, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday that it is closing all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania. The PLCB made the announcement at nearly 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon with the closing to come at the normal closing time of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, leaving last-minute shoppers one last day to stock up. The PLCB will close sales at its website, www.pafinewineandgoodspirits.com,…
News video: Liquor Control Board Closing State Stores In Philadelphia Suburbs

Liquor Control Board Closing State Stores In Philadelphia Suburbs 00:21

 Fine Wine & Good Spirits says it will be closing all its stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania closing all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

Pennsylvania will close all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores after closing time on Tuesday "until further notice," the latest significant shutdown as concerns...
bizjournals


