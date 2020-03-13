Global  

U.S. stock market plunges to worst day in more than three decades

Japan Today Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be…
News video: Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987

Stocks Rebound After Worst Drop Since 1987 02:11

 After a wild week of fear around the coronavirus pandemic there are some gains today in the stock market after yesterday's worst drop since the 1987 crash.

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash [Video]

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday.

Stock markets recover after turbulent trading in Asia

European stocks rose on Friday following turbulent trading in Asia, the day after the market’s worst session in more than three decades.
Historic market rout as global shutdown looms

Historic market rout as global shutdown loomsLive version of coronavirus map Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly...
BrianJohnston25

Brian Johnston RT @JapanToday: U.S. stock market plunges to worst day in more than three decades: The U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more t… 34 minutes ago

cxinsider

Alex Richards Dow plunges 1,191 points on coronavirus fears, while S&P 500 posts its worst day since 2011 https://t.co/zL7beYu0LP via @businessinsider 40 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News U.S. stock market plunges to worst day in more than three decades: The U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day i… https://t.co/g87VrWxTyY 52 minutes ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @ABC7News: U.S. stock market plunges more than 12% Monday for worst day in more than three decades, as voices from Wall Street to the Wh… 1 hour ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA U.S. stock market plunges more than 12% Monday for worst day in more than three decades, as voices from Wall Street… https://t.co/82HnDrNmTz 1 hour ago

Saiorse3

Saiorse @realDonaldTrump You are the worst excuse for a leader!! He is doing more while everytime you open your mouth peopl… https://t.co/AWWAxbnjSH 2 hours ago

marlo1128

Marlo1128 WORST DAY IN STOCK MARKET HISTORY AS THE DOW PLUNGES 3,000 POINTS! #MAGA 2 hours ago

RivalSystems

Rival Systems Dow plunges 3,000 points, Nasdaq suffers worst day ever as coronavirus crisis slams Wall Street (via @MarketWatch) https://t.co/c06j4tmLqh 2 hours ago

