Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing employers to make tough decisions that could lead to legal liability, but most companies should be in the clear if they follow the advice of government authorities, according to Morrison & Foerster partners Janie Schulman and Christine Lyon.
