Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing employers to make tough decisions that could lead to legal liability, but most companies should be in the clear if they follow the advice of government authorities, according to Morrison & Foerster partners Janie Schulman and Christine Lyon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dear Wallstreet Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners… https://t.co/xVvT58eHu8 2 days ago Miriam Wugmeister How can employers avoid legal liability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? MoFo’s @ChristineELyon and Janie… https://t.co/UeTA8xn8Wt 5 days ago Marijn Storm How can employers avoid legal liability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? MoFo’s Christine Lyon and Janie S… https://t.co/5usmSXl28l 5 days ago shabeerk Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners https://t.co/q8p4okQB82 5 days ago Renton Campoy Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners… https://t.co/2R5hU0fxsi 5 days ago Christine Lyon How can employers avoid legal liability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? Janie Schulman and I offer insigh… https://t.co/eHW0wupiSX 6 days ago Todd S. Stewart "Q&A: Government Coronavirus Directives Shield Employers From Bias, Safety Claims: MoFo Partners" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/ge5quZX9r7 6 days ago Stanley Suen Q&A: Government coronavirus directives shield employers from bias, safety claims: MoFo partners https://t.co/t3kVN980OU 6 days ago